Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.5 Hits Tibet, No Reports Of Casualties

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Tibet early on Monday, the China Earthquake Administration (CEA) said.

The quake hit the city of Shigatse at 5:11 a.m. (2111 GMT), at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles).

Authorities have dispatched emergency response services and no casualties have been reported so far, CEA said.

In January, more than 120 died in a 6.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Tibet's Tingri county, around 240 km (149 miles) away from Shigatse.

