India Condemns "Severe Police Brutality" In PoK, Wants Pak To Be Held "Accountable"

India on Tuesday strongly condemned Pakistan's brutal crackdown on protesters in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). Reacting to the reports of killings by Pakistan security forces, the Ministry of External Affairs said that there are reports of severe police brutality in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in which several protestors have been killed and many injured.

India also called on the international community to hold Pakistan responsible. "We hope the international community will hold Pakistan accountable for its misdeeds and abuses," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

India's reaction came after Pakistan launched a brutal crackdown on protesters in PoK leading to the death of over 30 protesters and leaving at least 200 injured.

The External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson further said, "It is a desperate attempt by Pakistan to cover up its own failings and deflect attention away from its human rights abuses."

The clashes in PoK took place a day ahead of planned protests by Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), which had called the demonstration to protest against the reservation of 12 seats for refugees in July 27 elections to the region's legislative body, out of 45 up for grabs.

The group was also protesting earlier incidents of violence, internet blackouts, the group's ban, as well as issues such as electricity shortages, inflation, unemployment, alleged resource exploitation, and political marginalisation.

JAAC is a prominent civil society alliance in PoK that has spearheaded protests over economic and political grievances in the region.

The JAAC was outlawed last week by authorities, citing concerns over public order and security. Clashes broke out in the city of Rawalakot on Sunday after tensions flared over the death of a trader, who was allegedly shot during a confrontation with law enforcers on Friday night.

Members of the JAAC have also called their listing as a "terror" group "oppression", saying they are demonstrating for legitimate economic and political rights.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has also expressed serious concerns about the so-called regional government's decision to proscribe the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) under anti-terrorism legislation.

In a statement on Monday, the HRCP strongly condemned the use of excessive force and the deaths of civilians and law enforcers alike, as well as communication blackouts.

"While dialogue is essential, it cannot be meaningful amid the continued political disenfranchisement of the region's people. The right to peaceful protest must be upheld, and grievances addressed transparently," it said.