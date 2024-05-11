INDIA Bloc Will Form Next Government, Delhi To Get Statehood: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed on Saturday that an INDIA bloc government will be formed at the Centre and the Aam Aadmi Party will be a part of it, following which Delhi will be accorded full statehood.

Kejriwal said this at a roadshow with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in Krishna Nagar area in support of AAP East Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Kuldeep Kumar.

"On June 4, the INDIA bloc government will be formed and AAP will also have representation at the Centre. The long pending demand of Delhiites will be fulfilled and we will give statehood to Delhi and make our own LG. God has given me 21 days. I will work 24 hours, travel across the country to end this dictatorship," said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal claimed that the BJP is asking for 400 seats because it wants to change the constitution and impose dictatorship.

"They (BJP) are saying that they need 400 seats. Someone asked why you need 400 seats they said that they had to do some big work later. It came to be known that they want to change the Constitution and end reservation. We will die but not allow them to end democracy and impose dictatorship," he said.

"We did development in Delhi. We constructed schools, hospitals, mohalla clinics, made electricity free. Now when I go for election campaign I seek votes on work done by me. But they (BJP) are running country for last 10 years but they keep seeking votes on irrelevant things as they not a single work mention in 10 years," he added.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Kejriwal has got interim bail from the Supreme Court until June 1 in a money laundering case connected to the alleged excise policy scam.

Earlier in the day, Delhi CM also held a road show in Mehrauli.

Kejriwal spent over 50 days in Tihar Jail after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy case on March 21, days after the election schedule for the general elections was announced.

The bail is applicable till June 1 and Kejriwal has to surrender to authorities on June 2. The Delhi CM can participate in the poll campaigning but can not attend his office as Chief Minister.

Delhi to vote on all 7 Parliamentary seats on 25 May.

