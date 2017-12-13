In Voyage Around The Globe, Navy's All-Women Crew Leave New Zealand

The Indian naval sailing vessel Tarini at Lyttelton, New Zealand

Two stops to go for the all-women crew of the Indian Navy as set sails from Lyttelton port in New Zealand in their voyage to circumnavigate the globe.The Indian naval vessel Tarini carrying six crew members began their five-leg expedition in August and have made two stopovers since.The expedition led by Lieutenant Commander Vartika Joshi will make their next stop at Port Stanley, Falklands and their last stop at Cape Town, South Africa.The Indian naval sailing vessel Tarini left Lyttelton this morning for its onward journey to Port Stanley, Falklands, the Indian Navy said in a statement.The 55-foot INSV Tarini reached Lyttelton in New Zealand early last month after their first stop at Fremantle, Australia.The crew met the Prime Minister and explained the journey's plan to him, who after wishing them success said he will track their progress. They set off on their eight-month maiden voyage on September 10 from Goa. The voyage is expected to conclude in about eight months. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had flagged-off INSV Tarini from Goa.The other crew members onboard the INSV Tarini are Lieutenant Commanders Pratibha Jamwal, P Swathi, and Lieutenants S Vijaya Devi, B Aishwarya and Payal Gupta.The crew was officially welcomed to Lyttelton by Deputy Mayor of Christchurch, Andrew Turner. MP from Christchurch Central, Duncan Webb, also visited the vessel to welcome the crew. The crew had several engagements during its stay in Lyttelton, including a call-on meeting with Mayor of City of Christchurch, Lianne Dalziel, reported news agency Press Trust of India.The National Council of Women of New Zealand also hosted the crew for an interaction.