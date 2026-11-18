In a major embarrassment for the Congress leadership in Kerala, a party leader in the state capital was caught on camera taking Rs 10 lakh from a local clinic owner who he had allegedly threatened. The party has now expelled the leader, Suhail Shajahan, who was a member of the Thiruvananthapuram District Congress Committee (DCC).

Shajahan is a close associate of senior Congress leader and Kannur MP K Sudhakaran. He has been expelled following his arrest in the alleged extortion case.

The action was taken on the directions of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), which ordered his removal from the party's primary membership after his arrest triggered a controversy over his political connections and activities.

The Extortion Attempt

Suhail Shajahan was arrested on Tuesday by the Petta police in Thiruvananthapuram for allegedly attempting to extort Rs 10 lakh from the owner of a private infertility clinic. According to the police, Shajahan had earlier uploaded a video targeting the clinic on a social media page named 'Changathikoottam'. He subsequently demanded Rs 10 lakh from the clinic owner to remove the video and threatened to publish further damaging reports in the media if the money was not paid.

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The clinic owner approached the Petta police, who subsequently laid a trap to catch him. Acting on police instructions, the complainant agreed to pay the demanded amount. When Suhail arrived at the clinic to collect the money, police took him into custody. The video shows Shajahan taking Rs 10 lakh from the clinic owner.

Special Branch Report Raises Serious Questions

The arrest has also brought renewed attention to a Special Branch intelligence report that flagged suspicious dealings, questionable associations and the possible misuse of political influence by Shajahan.

According to police sources, investigators suspect that Shajahan attempted to leverage his connections with influential political figures to secure contracts. The intelligence report also raised questions about his frequent travel in a vehicle displaying an MP's board even when the parliamentarian was not present.

Shajahan had reportedly been under police surveillance since a meeting involving suspected gangsters was organised in Kochi amid Operation Toofan, the Kerala Police's crackdown on organised criminal networks.

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Police sources also claim that Shajahan projected his association with the controversial AKG Centre attack case as a badge of influence. His interventions in controversies involving Chenthi Anil and former Congress MP Ramya Haridas had already created unease within sections of the Congress leadership.

Political Connections Under Scrutiny

Shajahan's proximity to K Sudhakaran has made the arrest particularly embarrassing for the Congress district leadership. His political associations and access to influential figures are now under scrutiny following the revelations in the Special Branch report.

In a face-saving measure, the Congress leadership has moved swiftly to distance itself from Suhail Shajahan by expelling him from the party, even as police continue examining his financial dealings, connections and suspected activities.