Dogs Fed On Man's Body Outside UP Morgue. Horror On Video A video of dogs feeding on an unclaimed body made officials in Aligarh sit up. Two personnel at the mortuary has been suspended

Dr ML Agarwal, CMO of Aligarh says, dead body left for dogs to feed on is against humanity Aligarh: In a case of extreme apathy a dead body was left outside a mortuary in Aligarh for dogs to feed. A video of dogs biting an unclaimed body made officials in Aligarh sit up.



"We had received information that a dead body is being eaten by dogs. Since this is against humanity the culprit won't be spared. I will investigate the matter thoroughly," said Dr ML Agarwal, Chief Medical Officer of Aligarh City.



Two pharmacists who were working at the postmortem house have been suspended, after preliminary investigations into the video. It is not clear who took the video on mobile phone.



This is not the first time that such a shocking incident has happened in Uttar Pradesh. Last August, in Lucknow's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, a woman's body left unattended, was eaten by dogs outside the mortuary.



The woman was brought to the hospital after she had consumed poison, say reports. After she died, doctors sent her body to the mortuary and when her family came to take the body the next day, they found parts of her skull missing.



Three personnel at the mortuary were sacked after huge public outcry. Top officials of the Uttar Pradesh government had stepped in after the woman's husband filed a case. The incident came close on the heels of children dying at the BRD hospital in Gorakhpur, due to disruption in oxygen supply and the state government was under pressure over crumbling healthcare facilities.



(With inputs from ANI)



