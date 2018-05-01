Dogs Fed On Man's Body Outside UP Morgue. Horror On Video

"We had received information that a dead body is being eaten by dogs. Since this is against humanity the culprit won't be spared. I will investigate the matter thoroughly," said Dr ML Agarwal, Chief Medical Officer of Aligarh City.
Two pharmacists who were working at the postmortem house have been suspended, after preliminary investigations into the video. It is not clear who took the video on mobile phone.
This is not the first time that such a shocking incident has happened in Uttar Pradesh. Last August, in Lucknow's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, a woman's body left unattended, was eaten by dogs outside the mortuary.
The woman was brought to the hospital after she had consumed poison, say reports. After she died, doctors sent her body to the mortuary and when her family came to take the body the next day, they found parts of her skull missing.
Comments
(With inputs from ANI)