'In Spirit Of Federalism, Return Control Of Exams To States': Omar Abdullah To Centre

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has questioned the Centre over its handling of key exams like NEET and JEE and demanded it should return control of the tests back to the states.

Abdullah said education and health are matters that fall under the state list in the country's federalism setup. Referring to the recent protests led by the satirical political group Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the chief minister alleged it was the Centre's overreach on matters that should have been essentially with the states that eventually sparked the protest.

The Centre should keep the control of exams only for national institutions like IITs and IIMs, he said.

"The recent student protests were essentially due to overreach of the central government in matters falling under the state list. Education and health falls under the state list. All the exams that were held by the states earlier have been brought under central control through NEET and JEE," Abdullah said.

He asked the Centre to restore matters under the state list "in the true spirit of federalism."

"Democracy and federalism are basic pillars of our constitution. It's not the question of restoring our statehood and special status alone, all matters that fall under the state list must be restored to all the states," he said.

He underscored the need to safeguard democratic institutions and strengthen federalism. "Protecting democracy at all costs is our greatest responsibility. What has been taken away from us should be restored so that the federal structure of our country becomes stronger," he said.

Abdullah made these comments while addressing an Independence Day event at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium after hoisting the national flag and taking the salute at a parade.

After the month-long student agitation in Delhi seeking his resignation over exam irregularities and NEET paper leaks, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had resigned.

In his resignation letter, Pradhan said, "For over four decades, I have dedicated myself to the cause of students, teachers, and educational reform. I have always believed that a robust, inclusive, and visionary education system forms the cornerstone of a strong nation."

The CJP was created by Abhijeet Dipke, a Boston University graduate who recently returned to India to lead the protest over paper leaks. The protest at Jantar Mantar began on June 6 and gained wider attention after Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk joined with an indefinite hunger strike on June 28, which ended on Thursday night after 26 days.