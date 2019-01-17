In Search For 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body

Navy divers have detected the body of one person more than a month after operations to search and rescue 15 miners trapped in a deep coal mine in Meghalaya.

The body was detected at a depth of nearly 160 feet inside the "rat-hole" mine in East Jaintia Hills. The navy said the body has been pulled upto the mouth of the "rat-hole" mine and will be taken out of the mine under the supervision of doctors.

Around 200 rescue personnel of the Indian Navy, Coal India, the NDRF, Odisha fire service and private pump maker Kriloskar are involved in the search operations. The government has also roped in the National Geophysical Research Institute, the National Institute of Hydrology and other private research institutes.

Rescue workers are struggling to pump out water from the 370-foot-deep pit, further dimming their chances of survival more than three weeks into their ordeal.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had said the search must continue as "miracles do happen". The top court had asked the centre and the Meghalaya government to consult experts and continue efforts to rescue the miners.

The mine is located on top of a hillock fully covered with trees. To reach the mine, a person has to pass the 30-foot wide Lytein river three times. No habitation was found nearby and 80-90 illegal coal mines dot the area.

The slow progress in the rescue efforts in Meghalaya has been contrasted with the dramatic rescue of 12 Thai boys and their football coach from a flooded cave in July last year, which drew a massive international audience.