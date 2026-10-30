In Pics: Snowfall Turns East Sikkim Into Winter Wonderland

Fresh snowfall has blanketed Kupup, Nathu La, and Gnathang Valley in Pakyong District of Sikkim, transforming the high-altitude Himalayan landscape into a spectacular winter wonderland.

The snowfall comes amid the impact of Cyclone Arnab, bringing wintry conditions to the region.

The snow-covered mountains added a dramatic backdrop to Gnathang Valley, where the three-day Sikkim Himalayan Yak Festival is currently underway. The fresh snowfall has enhanced the picturesque setting of the festival, bringing the region's natural beauty into focus.

As the eastern Himalayas turn winter wonderland, the weather phenomenon has added a striking winter spectacle to the ongoing celebrations in East Sikkim.