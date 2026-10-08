NH-10, Sikkim's Lifeline To Get Rs 993-Crore Upgrade

National Highway 10 (NH-10), the main road link to the state of Sikkim will get a major upgrade given the frequent closures this critical highway faces due to landslides. Not only is the highway the lifeline of Sikkim, it is also a strategically important road for the military for connectivity to the Indo-China border in North and East Sikkim.

Union Minister of Roads, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced the highway upgradation project and said nearly Rs 1,000 crore has been allotted for it.

"In Sikkim, we have approved Rs 993.64 crore for the development of NH-10 from Rangpo to Ranipool into a two-lane highway with paved shoulders, including the construction of tunnels, viaducts and treatment of vulnerable sliding and sinking zones. The project will provide safer, faster and more resilient connectivity to Gangtok and across Sikkim, with tunnels, viaducts, bridges, cut-and-cover sections and comprehensive slope-protection measures suited to the challenging Himalayan terrain," Nitin Gadkari said.

READ | Why Sikkim's Lifeline NH10 Is Choked For A Month

The upgraded corridor will boost tourism, agriculture, horticulture and the movement of essential goods, Gadkari said, adding, that the project will strengthen strategic connectivity for the movement of defence personnel and supplies while contributing to Sikkim's overall socio-economic development.

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista and BJP's Sikkim In-Charge welcomed the announcement. In a post on X, he said the project will make travel to Gangtok and across Sikkim faster and more reliable through difficult Himalayan terrain.

"This will support tourism, agriculture, horticulture and the movement of essential goods, while also strengthening strategic connectivity for our nation. A meaningful step for Sikkim's growth and the safety of those who use this corridor every day," Bista added.

Lok Sabha MP from Sikkim, Indra Hang Subba, also welcomed the announcement and thanked Gadkari for approving the development project. He also thanked Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay and Minister Nar Bahadur Dahal "in taking forward this important matter for Sikkim."

"This is an important step towards a better-connected Sikkim, benefiting our people, tourism, agriculture, trade and strategic connectivity," Subba added.

A paved shoulder is a sealed, hard-surface strip (made of asphalt or concrete) located immediately adjacent to the main travel lanes of a highway. It moves surface water away from the main travel lanes, reducing hydroplaning risks. Given the terrain that NH-10 runs through, this will be an effective measure to ensure the highway remains open throughout the year.

The paved shoulders along the main traffic lanes along its mountainous and landslide-prone stretches in Sikkim and West Bengal (such as the Rangpo-Ranipool corridor) will improve road safety, handle difficult Himalayan terrain, and support heavy regional traffic. It will also work alongside retaining walls to ensure safer carriageways with cut-and-cover tunnels to stabilise edges and prevent road collapse incidents which leads to the road being blocked for prolonged periods, especially during monsoon.

NH-10 faces frequent closures due to landslides and road sinkages. A very crucial stretch of NH-10 connecting land-locked Sikkim with West Bengal reopened in August this year after remaining closed for more than a month, but the movement of traffic continues to be regulated as restoration work is underway. The landslide took place in the stretch where the road upgradation has been announced.

The stretch was closed on July 7 following a major landslide measuring nearly 250 metres, disrupting one of the key road links between Sikkim and West Bengal. Heavy vehicles have particularly faced difficulties, as the narrow alternative route cannot accommodate regular traffic.

The bigger concern for NH-10 is the stability of the land beneath the highway. Erosion caused by the Teesta River has resulted in the land sinking below NH-10, adding to the vulnerability of the already damaged stretch.