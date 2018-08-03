In Nun Sex Assault Case Kerala Police To Question Priest In Jalandhar

A nun alleged she sexually assaulted several times at a convent in Kerala. (Representational)

A Kerala police team left for Jalandhar today to question a Catholic bishop accused of sexually abusing a nun.

The six-member team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police AT Subhash, will first stop in Delhi to question a city-based couple who raised a complaint against the nun, according to informed sources.

The team will then travel to Jalandhar in Punjab where they will meet the accused, Franco Mulakkal, Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Jalandhar.

The nun alleged in June that the priest sexually abused her several times at a convent in Kuruvalangadu near Kottayam between 2014 to 2016.

An FIR or complaint was registered against the bishop and a 114-page detailed statement was taken from the nun and other inmates of the convent.

The priest however, denies any wrongdoing.

He told the Punjab media last month that he was waiting to meet the probe team formed after Kerala Police chief Loknath Behra reviewed the case.

Statements were taken from the head of the Syro-Malabar Church Cardinal Mar George Alencherry and also a few other former nuns who were residents at the convent.

