In Madhya Pradesh, A Daughter Deity Who Loves Slippers And Smiles

Amid the ongoing Navratri festival, the celebrations in a temple situated high on a hill in Bhopal are not for a Goddess as a fierce protector or a benevolent mother, but as a daughter - playful, childlike, and fond of the little things that bring joy to children.

At the Siddhidatri Pahadwali Temple, the deity does not ask for gold or silver, but for slippers, sandals, glasses, watches and even umbrellas.

Climb 300 steps up the Kolar hill, and you reach the abode of Goddess Siddhidatri in her child form. Locals fondly call it the Jiji Bai Temple. Founded three decades ago by Pandit Om Prakash Maharaj, the temple stands not on ritualistic grandeur but on an unusual, tender tradition.

"In 1994, when we organised the wedding of Shiva and Parvati here, I myself gave Parvati away in marriage," recalls the priest, his voice soft with memory. "Since then, I see her as my daughter. And just as a father fulfills his daughter's wishes, I try to keep her happy with slippers, sandals, caps, watches, glasses - whatever she desires."

Speaking to NDTV, Pandit Om Prakash Maharaj explained the practices at the temple. "If you believe, then she too has a young daughter's hobbies. In the last 20-25 years, she has been offered clothes worth Rs 10-15 lakh. From America, England, Dubai and Canada - wherever her devotees live, when they come to India, they bring things. We even send the offering to orphanages, or we distribute them among children during community feasts. It's all a matter of emotions, people do it even after their wishes are fulfilled. The temple is self-sufficient. There is no trust, no donation box, no fundraising."

The belief took root from a dream that was seen by devotees: the Goddess appeared, asking them to ensure no little girl should walk barefoot. That divine message shaped a practice that continues even today.

Unlike most temples, here devotees do not line up with flowers or sweets. Instead, they carry pairs of colorful slippers, shiny sandals, frocks, and playful glasses.

During Navratri, the temple steps glitter with new footwear, waiting to be offered at the Goddess's feet. Children's shoes are placed directly before the idol while adult shoes go into a separate box. Later, these are distributed among children in orphanages and to those in need.

One devotee explained, "If you believe she is your daughter, you naturally care about her hobbies. Children love new shoes, colorful glasses and so does she. In giving to her, we give to many children."

For the devotees, this is not a ritual, it is an emotion. "I've been coming here for two years. My husband told me about offering slippers. Since then, I never come empty-handed," one devotee said.

Another said, "I have been coming for 30 years. Earlier, this was a forest. Today, there are crowds, but the Goddess still fulfills everyone's wishes."