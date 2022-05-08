In Foreigner's Rape Case, Andhra Cops Secure Conviction In 57 Days

Police arrested the accused within 8 days of the police complaint. (Representational)

Andhra Pradesh Police has secured a guilty verdict for two accused in an attempt to rape case in just 57 days after completing the prosecution process in 14 days.

"We were successful in securing a verdict in such a quick time after a scientific investigation process. This case highlights the tremendous coordination between the police, prosecution lawyers and the judiciary," state Director General of Police K V Rajendranath Reddy told PTI.

The case related to an attempt to rape a Lithuanian national, who was passing through a forest patch in SPS Nellore district on March 8, 2022.

Two persons tried to molest her but she managed to escape. She later filed a complaint with the police.

"Within three hours, the two accused were arrested and by March 16, we filed the charge sheet in court. We got the case listed for prosecution quickly as the woman was supposed to return to her country," the DGP said.

The trial was completed in three days and the Nellore sessions court completed examination of evidence in a day.

The court heard arguments of the two sides on April 6 and 7 and reserved the judgment. The ruling was delivered on May 5.

The accused, I Saikumar and Syed Mohammad Abid, have been sentenced to a seven-year prison term and ordered to pay a fine of Rs 15,000.

The woman has sent a video message to the DGP, thanking the state police for the speedy conviction.

"This case exemplified how the criminal justice system could work effectively through proper coordination. This was a first not only in the state but also the country that such a case was tried and the accused convicted in just a matter of days," DGP Rajendranath said.

The senior police officer said Andhra Pradesh filed charge sheets in 92.21 per cent of POCSO and rape cases in 2021 -- the highest in country.

"We have taken a series of steps with a focused holistic approach so that justice delivery is expedited by cutting the delays in arresting the accused and filing charge-sheets. This will have a deterring effect and also eliminate scope for witnesses turning hostile," Mr Rajendranath added.