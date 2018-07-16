In Cash For Jobs Scam, BJP Lawmaker's Daughter Among 19 Summoned

Over 30 Assam civil and police as well as allied services officers have so far been arrested

The daughter of BJP's Lok Sabha lawmaker RP Sharma is among 19 government officials issued summons on Sunday by the Assam Police in the multi-crore cash-for-jobs scam.

The Dibrugarh police, which is probing the case, has asked these officials to appear at the Special Branch Headquarters in Kahilipara area in Guwahati on July 18 to give their handwriting samples for forensics tests.

These 19 include 13 officials of Assam Civil Service Officers, three of Assam Police Service and three of allied services. "Police officer Pallabi Sharma is the daughter of Bharatiya Janata Party''s Lok Sabha MP from Tezpur, R.P. Sharma," said a senior official on the probe team.

The official said that police has already collected substantial evidence against the 19 for their alleged involvement in the job scam.

Certain top officials of the Assam Public Service Commission, which holds the two-stage examination for selecting candidates for plum state jobs, allegedly accepted huge bribes over several years for selecting the candidates.

Over 30 Assam civil and police as well as allied services officers have so far been arrested in the scam, apart from then APSC Chairman Rakesh Kumar Paul, two commission members, and other officials.

