In A Show Of Solidarity With Iran, Leh Locals Auction Egg For Rs 25,000: "Alive For This Community"

In an extraordinary show of solidarity, residents of Leh district in Ladakh have been holding donation drives to support victims of the conflict in Iran. In one such instance, a single egg was auctioned for Rs 25,000. Local resident Shabir Hussain paid the high amount during the auction, stating that while the market price of an egg is only about Rs 10, the bid was a message of solidarity. He noted that the funds are intended to help those suffering, particularly children, amid the ongoing conflict. The donation drive was organised by local bodies, including Anjuman Imamia Leh and Majlis-e-Ulema Leh.

Speaking to ANI, Hussain explained why he paid such a high amount for an everyday item.

"Everyone knows that the price of an egg is Rs 10. I didn't pay Rs 25 thousand because I said I had it... It sends a message to us that children in Iran are being subjected to so much oppression... So I paid Rs 25 thousand for them... We are ready to give our lives. We are alive for this community. We have to follow whatever our leader tells us. Till now, our leader has not given us any orders," he said.

#WATCH | Leh, Ladakh: People of Leh district give different types of donations for Iran victims. During this, one egg was auctioned for Rs 25 thousand.



A local resident, Shabir Hussain, says, "... Everyone knows that the price of an egg is Rs 10. I didn't pay Rs 25 thousand… pic.twitter.com/yGSD4NVXRc — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2026





Donation Drive in Kashmir and Ladakh

The community has mobilised across Ladakh and parts of Jammu and Kashmir to contribute various items for humanitarian relief for those hit by recent military strikes. Over the past few weeks, people have contributed not just money but also gold and silver jewellery, livestock, and traditional copper items.

Many women donated their personal gold jewellery and valuable household items, showing how emotionally connected they felt to the cause. Children also joined in by donating their savings and Eid money.

Similar scenes have unfolded in various other locations. In Chanderkot, Ramban, members of the Shia community gathered at an Imambara to contribute, with women donating jewellery and children offering whatever they could. In Budgam, locals established donation stalls, collecting money and precious items as a gesture of support, stating it was their way of helping despite being far from the conflict zone.

The Iranian Embassy in India had previously acknowledged these contributions in a post on X, expressing gratitude for the "kindness and humanity" shown by the people of India.

Notably, the ongoing conflict between the US-Israel coalition and Iran has entered its 38th day, featuring intense airstrikes and a proposed 45-day ceasefire. As per the Axios report, which quotes four US, Israeli, and regional sources, the hopes of a partial deal in the next 48 hours, a timeline within which Trump's threat to hit Iran's infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz is not opened, are slim.