From Cash To Gold, Kashmiris Send Donations To War-Hit Iran, Tehran Says "Kindness Will Never Be Forgotten"

Residents in Kashmir, particularly in the Budgam and Baramulla districts, have launched a humanitarian drive to support people in Iran affected by the ongoing West Asia conflict. Following Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, volunteers in Shia-dominated areas organised door-to-door collections to gather relief for those hit by recent military strikes. People contributed not just money but also gold ans silver jewellery, livestock, and traditional copper items.

The Iranian Embassy in India shared photos and videos on social media, thanking people for their generous donations. "With hearts full of gratitude, we sincerely thank the kind people of Kashmir for standing with the people of Iran through their humanitarian support and heartfelt solidarity; this kindness will never be forgotten. Thank you, India," the embassy wrote on X.

With hearts full of gratitude, we sincerely thank the kind people of Kashmir for standing with the people of Iran through their humanitarian support and heartfelt solidarity; this kindness will never be forgotten.

Thank you, India. https://t.co/6rEyYEfjHu — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) March 22, 2026

As per PTI, people from all sections of society took part in the campaign, including men, women, and children. Many women donated their personal gold jewellery and valuable household items, showing how emotionally connected they felt to the cause. A Kashmiri widow donated a gold memento she had preserved for 28 years in memory of her late husband.

"A respected sister from Kashmir donated the gold kept as a memento of her husband, who passed away 28 years ago, with a heart full of love and solidarity for the people of Iran. Your tears and pure emotions are the greatest source of comfort for the people of Iran and will never be forgotten," the post read.



A respected sister from Kashmir, donated the gold kept as a memento of her husband who passed away 28 years ago with a heart full of love and solidarity for the people of #Iran.

Your tears and pure emotions are the greatest source of comfort for the people of Iran and will never… pic.twitter.com/0zFcJwGhj0 — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) March 22, 2026

Some people even gave livestock as a meaningful contribution. Children also joined in by donating their savings and Eid money. Meanwhile, Budgam MLA Muntazir Mehdi pledged one month's salary for relief efforts.

Aijaz Ahmad, a resident of the Rainawari area in Srinagar, who was quoted by news agency PTI, said, "There is huge devastation caused by this illegal war imposed on Iran by Israel and its supporters. The least the civilised world can do is send aid to the suffering people of Iran.”

Donations started pouring in nearly a week after the Iranian embassy in India shared bank account details on social media to support the war-torn country. The collected contributions are expected to be channelled through official relief organizations, including the Iranian Embassy, to ensure they reach those in need, officials said.