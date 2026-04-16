"Commander In Grief": Iran Trolls Trump After Clash With Giorgia Meloni, Offers To Be Italy's New Ally

Amid tensions between the United States and Italy, Iran has seized the moment to inject satire into global diplomacy, taking aim at US President Donald Trump with a series of mocking remarks. The latest jab came from the Iranian embassy in Ghana, which joined other Iranian diplomatic missions in using social media to ridicule Trump over his recent fallout with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

In a post on X, the embassy referred to Trump as the "Commander in Grief" and the "most powerfool man on Earth" - a deliberate play on words. The post also jokingly suggested that Iran could step in as Italy's new ally, following a public rift between Meloni and Trump. The Iranian embassy proposed forming an alliance with Italy, citing shared interests and commonalities as reasons to replace the US as a key partner.

"Dear Italy, Your PM just defended the Pope and lost an ally in Washington — the Commander in Grief, yet the most 'powerfool' man on earth. We'd like to apply for the vacancy. Our qualifications: 7,000 years of civilization, a shared love of poetry, architecture, and food that takes longer to prepare than Trump's attention span. ," the post read.

Check out the tweet here:

Dear Italy,

Your PM just defended Pope and lost an ally in Washington — the Commander in Grief, yet the most 'powerfool'man on earth.



We'd like to apply for the vacancy.



Our qualifications: 7,000 years of civilization, a shared love of poetry, architecture, and food that… — Iran in Ghana (@IRAN_GHANA) April 15, 2026

In a tongue-in-cheek statement, the embassy highlighted a 'cold war' over ice cream as a minor point of contention in their otherwise positive relations. "The only thing Iran and Italy have ever fought over is who invented ice cream. Faloodeh came first. Gelato came louder. We've been in a 'cold' war over this for 2,000 years," the embassy added.

In response to social media comments, the embassy further quipped that it respects the "territorial integrity of spaghetti" and categorically denies allegations of pasta cutting.

This is not the first time Iranian diplomatic channels have used humour and satire to criticise the US. Since the start of the Iran-Israel-US war, several Iranian embassies have posted similar content targeting American leadership. Previously, the Iranian embassy in South Africa labeled Trump the "miserable pirate of the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz" in a social media post, accompanied by an image of him on a ship in the middle of the sea.

Rift between Trump and Meloni

The mockery follows a rift between Trump and Meloni, who had previously been regarded as one of his closest allies in Europe. The relationship has come under strain after Meloni publicly criticised Trump's remarks about Pope Leo XIV.

Trump labeled the American-born Pope "weak on crime" for his anti-war stance regarding the US-led conflict with Iran. Meloni responded by calling Trump's comments "unacceptable," asserting that it is the Pope's right to call for peace.

Trump also criticised Meloni for her refusal to send Italian forces to the Strait of Hormuz or support military escalation against Iran. He publicly questioned her "courage," stating he was "wrong" to think she was brave and accusing her of expecting America to do all the work.

