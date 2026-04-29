Iran Embassy Urges Expats To 'Sacrifice Their Lives', UK Reacts Strongly

The Iranian embassy in the United Kingdom is facing sharp criticism after reports said it urged Iranians living in the UK to "sacrifice their lives" for the country in a social media message. The post, which was widely circulated online, has raised concerns among British officials and observers, with many calling the language inappropriate and alarming.

According to a report by The Independent, the embassy shared a message on its official Telegram channel promoting a campaign called "Jan Fada", which translates to "devotion" or "sacrificing one's life". The message appeared to encourage expatriates to stand up for Iran and even become "martyrs" if needed.

The Evening Standard reported that the full message on Telegram reads: "All brave and distinguished children of Iran are invited to participate consciously and register in this campaign, adding another golden page to the book of honours of this ancient land and demonstrating that their hearts are bound to the dignity and greatness of their homeland."

"Let us all, one and all, give our lives in battle. Rather than surrender our country to the enemy."

Photo Credit: IranconsulateinUK/Telegram

The development has sparked concern among British authorities. The UK government, through the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, summoned Iran's ambassador, Seyed Ali Mousavi, and expressed strong objections over the messaging. Officials reportedly described the post as "unacceptable".

Experts and political leaders in the UK have also raised red flags. They warn that such calls, especially directed at people living abroad, could be seen as encouraging radical behaviour or influencing individuals in a sensitive way.

Security agencies are now said to be monitoring the situation closely. Concerns have been raised about whether such campaigns could impact public safety or create tension within communities.

The Iranian embassy, however, has defended its message. It said the campaign is about patriotism and loyalty to the country, and denied that it was encouraging violence.

A spokesperson for the Iranian Embassy told Metro: "Iranians around the world have always cared deeply about their homeland and the protection of its territorial integrity and they always will."

"The "Jan Fada" platform is intended for all Iranians who wish to support and defend their country, and it does not promote any form of hostility. Any claims or assumptions to the contrary are simply unfounded. Such biased judgments are made hastily and without proper understanding."



The row comes at a time when tensions involving Iran remain high globally, making the issue more sensitive.