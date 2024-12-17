Perfectly Spherical "One-In-A-Billion" Egg Sold For Rs 21,000 In UK

A perfectly spherical, one-in-a-billion egg has been sold for £200 (Rs 21,000) at an auction in the UK, according to a BBC report. The rare egg's previous owner was Ed Pownell from Lambourn in Berkshire who bought it for £150 (Rs 16,000) after being down a few pints of beer. After becoming the proud owner of the egg, Mr Pownell donated it to the Iuventas Foundation - a charity that provides life coaching, mentoring and mental health aid to young people across Oxfordshire, where it was sold again.

The charity initially thought the proposal from Mr Pownell to sell the egg was a joke. However, after some convincing through articles published about the egg sale, the charity decided to conduct the auction.

"We're delighted and thrilled the egg sold as it means we can continue to do what we are doing," Roz Rapp, from the foundation was quoted as saying by the publication.

"The money raised will help 13-25-year-olds struggling with their mental health. It will enable us to reach more youths who are needing support or are on long waiting lists," he added.

The egg which is round instead of ovoid was originally procured by a woman who found it in a box from her local supermarket in Ayr, Scotland. According to Thomas Roddick Callan, the auction house where the egg was first sold, round eggs are believed to be a "one-in-a-billion" occurrence.

'Money well spent'

Mr Pownell was at a pub in August, earlier this year when he spotted the rare egg up for sale and decided to try his luck.

"I had a glass in the local down here in Lambourn and thought I'd pop in a bid," he said.

After securing the egg, Mr Pownell arranged for a courier to deliver the egg before getting it blown -- meaning the contents of the egg (yolk and egg white) were removed whilst the shell was left intact.

When asked whether he had any regrets over his purchase, Mr Pownell said: "It's quite fun...I think for a £150 it's been money well spent."