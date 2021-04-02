In A First, Only Woman Driver In Himachal Roadways Drives Bus On Inter-State Route

Seema Thakur joined the HRTC as a driver in 2016.

Seema Thakur, the only woman driver in Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) on Wednesday drove a bus on Shimla-Chandigarh route to become the first HRTC woman driver to drive on an inter-state route.

Speaking to ANI, the woman driver said: "It was a great experience and I am proud that I got this opportunity to drive an inter-state bus. I am the only first woman bus driver in the region and in the state of Himachal Pradesh."

Thakur, who joined the HRTC as a driver in 2016, appealed to the government to include drivers, conductors into COVID-19 warriors so that they can also take the vaccine.

"We are at the risk of being contracted with coronavirus as we cannot stop the passengers or ask them whether they are COVID-19 positive or negative. Drivers and conductors should also be vaccinated against COVID-19," she said.

Thakur, the only woman driver among a total of over 8,800 employees of HRTC, has a Master's Degree in English.

Commuters on the bus were impressed with the confidence of the woman driver.

"We are happy and it is relaxing for us, more women should come forward in such profession," said a woman commuter said.