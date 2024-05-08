On Camera, Bus Driver In US Violently Attacked By Homeless Woman

The bus driver was treated on the scene and released without hospitalisation.

A video has surfaced online showing a woman passenger violently attacking a Los Angeles city bus driver after a dispute over fare. According to CBS News, the incident happened around 12:40 p.m. Sunday in the area of Central Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard. As per witnesses, the homeless woman became agitated after the female driver told her she did not have to pay the fare since DASH buses are free. The woman then attacked the driver and tried to drag her off the bus from behind her glass safety barrier.

The video shows the woman passenger violently grabbing, pulling and punching the bus driver while the latter tried to resist her efforts. "Get off me!" the driver can be heard shouting as she fought back. After several minutes of struggle, the driver shut the doors and drove off. Thankfully, the driver did not sustain any serious injuries. She was treated on the scene and released without hospitalisation.

''Not even being sealed in a plexiglass cage protected this Los Angeles bus driver from being violently attacked by a homeless person,'' an X user wrote while sharing the video.

Watch the video here:

Police told FOX11 Los Angeles that the woman was arrested on a battery investigation.

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation said that it is evaluating options to strengthen existing barriers that separate drivers and passengers.

"The safety of passengers and drivers on our transit services is of paramount importance to LADOT. LADOT is evaluating options to improve security including strengthening existing barriers separating drivers and passengers,'' the department said.