In A First, Gulmarg Introduces Odd-Even Rule For Vehicles

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the famed ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir has introduced an odd-even vehicle rule to regulate traffic and protect the ecologically fragile tourist destination.

The Gulmarg Development Authority, in its order has said the entry of all four-wheelers into the ski resort will be regulated on the basis of the last digit of their registration number.

It said the commercial and private vehicles bearing registration numbers ending with odd digits (1, 3, 5, 7 and 9) will be permitted to enter Gulmarg only on odd dates, while vehicles bearing registration numbers ending with even digits (0, 2, 4, 6 and 8) will be permitted only on even dates.

However, transport and freight vehicles have been exempted from the odd-even rule. The restrictions will be applicable from 8 am to 8 pm everyday during the period of operation.

This is the first time such a rule has been introduced at a tourist destination in Kashmir.

Speaking to NDTV, Chief Executive Officer Gulmarg Development Authoirty, Tariq Hussain said the rule has been introduced on a pilot basis for one month, from July 5 to August 5.

"During this period the impact on traffic management, environmental quality and visitor convenience will be assessed in coordination with the Police and Traffic Administration and other departments concerned," he said.

The GDA also said these measures may be reviewed, modified, extended or withdrawn based on the findings of the pilot implementation and recommendations of the departments concerned.

Gulmarg is an ecologically fragile, high-altitude hill resort and has been notified a planned development area of immense environmental, ecological and tourism significance.

During the peak tourist season, the ski resort witnesses unprecedented increase in vehicular traffic, resulting in congestion, deterioration of ambient air quality, excessive noise levels and adverse impacts on the fragile alpine ecosystem and visitor experience.

On Tuesday, the Jammu and Kashmir police also issued an advisory in veiw of the annual Amarnath Yatra that no tourist vehicle will be permitted to proceed from Gulmarg towards Srinagar and vice-versa after 5 pm.

Police said the restriction will remain in force throughout the Yatra period. The 57-day Amarnath Yatra will commence from July 3 to August 28.

The authoritoes have advised all tourists to plan their travel well in advance and complete their journeys within the prescribed timings.