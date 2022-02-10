3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Jammu-Kashmir's Gulmarg

Earthquake In Jammu And Kashmir: The earthquake occurred at around 12:45 pm. (Representational)

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale hit the North of Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at around 12:45 pm.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, Occurred on 10-02-2022, 12:45:21 IST, Lat: 34.91 & Long: 74.30, Depth: 20 Km ,Location: 96km N of Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/KPjLJEzeiB@ndmaindia@Indiametdeptpic.twitter.com/M4VkKqZ61Z — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 10, 2022

