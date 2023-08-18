Imran Khan's Nephew To Be Investigated By Military Over Jinnah House Violence

The nephew of Pakistan's jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been handed over to the military for trial over his alleged involvement in the May 9 vandalism at the historic Corps Commander House, a police report submitted to the Lahore High Court on Friday said.

Hassaan Khan Niazi, who had been in hiding since the protests of May 9 and 10, was arrested by the police from Abbottabad on August 13. A large number of Mr Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party workers stormed the Corps Commander House also known as the Jinnah House on May 9 and set it on fire after vandalising it.

Pakistan saw unprecedented nationwide anti-government protests following the arrest of the PTI chairman by paramilitary Rangers in a corruption case on May 9. Mr Khan was later released on bail.

Dozens of military installations and government buildings, including the military headquarters in Rawalpindi, were damaged or torched during the riots.Over 100 vehicles of police and other security agencies were set on fire.

Mr Niazi will be investigated and tried by the military following his nomination as the prime suspect in the case related to the Jinnah House attack in Lahore, the police report said.

Pakistan's powerful military has described the May 9 attack on its sensitive installations as a "Black Day" and a dark chapter in the country's history. The police arrested Mr Niazi from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He was, however, later handed over to the Quetta Police and then to the military at the commanding officer's request.

Mr Niazi, who is also PTI's chief's focal person on legal affairs, was earlier handed over to the Quetta police on August 14. The development was confirmed by his father Hafeezullah Khan on his social media account.

However, the case in which Hassaan was apprehended remained unknown. The police earlier said that Mr Niazi was involved in the May 9 riots and attack on sensitive military installations. "Niazi is wanted by the Lahore police for his involvement in the attack on Jinnah House (Lahore's Corps Commander House)," it added. His father had filed a plea for his son's recovery, demanding that he be produced before the court.

During the hearing on the petition on Friday, Additional Advocate General Ghulam Sarwar Nahang submitted the police report before Justice Sultan Tanveer Ahmed of the high court. Mr Nahang informed the court about Mr Niazi's trial in a military court and his handover to the army.

The petitioner's lawyer also demanded Mr Niazi's meeting to be arranged with his parents, upon which the court asked the law officer to inform them when the meeting could be held. "I can find out the procedures and rules in this regard, and inform accordingly," Nahang replied after which the court granted an adjournment to clarify the procedures and rules.

