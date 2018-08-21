Imran Khan Thanks Navjot Sidhu, Calls Him 'Ambassador Of Peace'

Imran Khan was sworn-in as Pakistan Prime Minister after his party won the Pakistan elections.

Highlights Those targeting him in India doing great disservice to peace: Imran Khan Navjot Singh Sidhu defended his visit to Pak and Pak army chief hug Mr Sidhu asserted that his visit was "not about politics"

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan today waded into the row over Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu attending his oath ceremony, thanking him and describing him as an "ambassador or peace".

"Those in India who targeted him are doing a great disservice to peace in the subcontinent - without peace our people cannot progress," Imran Khan said in a tweet.

The tweet surfaced shortly after cricketer-turned-minister Navjot Singh Sidhu defended his visit to Pakistan and a hug shared with the Pakistani army chief.

Mr Sidhu, addressing days of criticism from rivals as well as his own party leaders, asserted that his visit was "not about politics", that he had gone on the invitation of an old friend.

He referred to peace gestures by former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who made an unscheduled trip to Lahore in 2015 on the prime minister Nawaz Sharif's birthday.

"No one is questioning PM Modi," he said. "For peace, prosperity, goodwill messages are necessary."

Advertisement

On criticism from his own boss, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, he said: "I was criticised by the Captain, by top Congress leaders. It is not necessary that if the Captain has spoken against me, I should too."

You can't, he added pointedly, try to please everybody. "He who tried to, pleases nobody."

Mr Sidhu also defended the embrace he shared with Pakistani army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, saying it was an "emotional" response.

"The Pak Army chief said they were making efforts to open a corridor from India's Dera Baba Nanak to the historic Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib. What followed was an emotional moment," said the loquacious cricketer-turned-politician.

Navjot Singh Sidhu defended the embrace he shared with Pakistani army chief.

Amarinder Singh, who has not shared the best of ties with his minister, had earlier ticked off Mr Sidhu publicly saying "I think it was wrong for him (Sidhu) to have shown the affection he did for the Pakistan Army chief, I am not in its favour... The fact is that the man (Sidhu) should understand that our soldiers are being killed everyday. My own regiment lost one major and two jawans a few months ago," the Chief Minister had said.

Mr Sidhu was the only Indian to attend the oath-taking ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr (the President House) in Islamabad, on the invitation of Imran Khan, his contemporary and friend from their cricket days.