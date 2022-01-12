'You Have Sidhu, We Have Most Unicorns': Minister's Dig At Pakistan PM

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar took a swipe at Imran Khan on Twitter.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar today took a swipe at Pakistan PM Imran Khan on his remark that Pakistan's economy under him was doing better than many regional countries, particularly India.

Mr Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology, also took a dig at Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

"Yes bcoz aapke paas Sidhu hain, aur hamare paas sirf fastest growng economy, sabze jyaada unicorn aur FDI hai #ImranKaMathematics (Yes because you have Sidhu and we only have the fastest growing economy, the most number of Unicorn companies and Foreign Direct Investment)," he said in a tweet.

Yes bcoz aapke paas Sidhu hain, aur hamare paas sirf fastest growng economy, sabze jyaada unicorn aur FDI hai ????????‍♂️????????‍♂️ #ImranKaMathematicshttps://t.co/UBJBmMYyxj — Rajeev Chandrasekhar ???????? (@Rajeev_GoI) January 12, 2022

Mr Sidhu had in November last year triggered a row after reportedly calling Imran Khan his "bada bhai", or elder brother. He was visiting the Darbar Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan (via the Kartarpur corridor), before which he and members of his entourage were received and garlanded by a Pakistan official.

A video of that interaction was tweeted by the BJP's Amit Malviya.

In the short clip, the Pakistan official greets Mr Sidhu on behalf of Prime Minister Khan, to which the former India cricketer seems to respond: "Thank you... he (Imran Khan) is like my bhai... my bada bhai."

The BJP had played up the interaction calling Mr Sidhu "Pakistan-loving" and criticised the congress for preferring him over "veteran" Amarinder Singh. Former Chief Minister Singh was unceremoniously removed from his post last year after an open rebellion by his own party MLAs which was led by Mr Sidhu.

Prime Minister Khan was speaking at an event in Islamabad and was presumably responding to bitter criticism by the opposition party in Pakistan that has accused him of drowning the country's economy. Mr Khan faces the tough challenge of getting controversial legislation passed to meet the International Monetary Fund's requirements ahead of a bailout package of $1 billion for his country.