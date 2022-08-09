Imam Hussain Placed Great Importance On Equality, Brotherhood: PM Modi

PM Modi recalled the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain on the occasion of Muharram today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain on the occasion of Muharram today.

PM Modi tweeted, "Today is a day to recall the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS). He is remembered for his unwavering commitment to truth and his fight against injustice. He also placed great importance on equality and brotherhood."

Muslims observe the day in remembrance of the martyrdom of Hussain, grandson of the Prophet Mohammad, in the battle of Karbala.



