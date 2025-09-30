'I'll Leak Private Videos': Man Threatens Bengaluru Woman, Extorts Rs 17 Lakh

A man assaulted a 32-year-old woman, threatened to leak her private videos online, and extorted over Rs 17 lakh in Bengaluru.

According to officials, the woman met the accused, identified as Smaroop Gowda, through Facebook in 2022. They soon exchanged numbers and began meeting frequently. Initially, Gowda claimed that he was facing financial difficulties due to a court case and sought her help. Believing him, she gave him Rs 4.42 lakh.

However, he demanded more money by threatening to leak her private videos online. She ended up giving him an additional 12.82 lakh, officials said.

When the woman demanded he return the money, Gowda allegedly avoided her calls.

The woman, in her complaint, accused Gowda of dragging her by the hair and kicking her near the Sunkadakatte bus stop in the city.

Officials said that Gowda's associates met her in August this year and offered Rs 2 lakh as a settlement, warning her against going to the police or a court action and threatening her with "dire consequences".

The woman sought action against both accused for cheating, harassment, threats, and assault, while also requesting recovery of the money she lost, officials said.

The police have registered a case against Gowda, they said.