'Ignored BJP's Lok Sabha Offer': Jharkhand Congress MLA On Probe Agency Raids

Amba Prasad was raided in cases related to alleged land and transfer-posting scams (File)

Jharkhand Congress MLA Amba Prasad, raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), claimed that the BJP had offered her a ticket to contest from Hazaribag in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The MLA from Hazaribag district's Barkagaon constituency said that she has ignored the BJP's offer.

"They (ED) came early in the morning, and from there, it was just a whole day of torture. They made me stand in a place for hours. I was offered the Hazaribag Lok Sabha ticket from the BJP, which I ignored. Then I was pressurized," Ms Prasad said on Tuesday.

"So many people coming from the RSS also pressured me to contest from Chatra. I ignored that as well. They see me as a very strong candidate in Hazaribag because we are continuously winning the Barkagaon seats. We are from Congress, not from BJP. So we are easy targets," she said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the ED raided premises linked to the Congress MLA in cases related to alleged land and transfer-posting scams. Raids were carried out at Ms Prasad's Ranchi home and premises linked to her in Hazaribag.

As per agency sources, the raids which began in the morning continued till late at night.

The raids were conducted in connection with a complaint of money laundering filed in 2023 against her at the Ranchi zonal office of the central enforcement agency.

