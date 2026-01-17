"Fake Patients, On-Paper Doctors": How Al Falah University Misled Regulators

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has attached the land and building of Haryana-based Al Falah University, worth about Rs 140 crore, that came under the radar of the security agencies following the November 10 Red Fort area blast, and filed a charge sheet against Al Falah Group chairman, Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, and his charitable trust.

The probe agency arrested Siddiqui in November on money laundering charges linked to cheating with students of the educational institutions run by his trust (Al Falah Charitable).

Hiring fake patients, misleading National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and UGC accreditations are some of the allegations against the Al Falah trust and university chairman.

The agency, which investigates financial crimes, claimed in its prosecution complaint that the appointments of Umar Un Nabi, main accused in the Red Fort blast, and other accused doctors were initiated and recommended by the head of the university's human resources department, Dr Jameel Khan, and finally approved by the chairman, Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui.

The allegations against the accused doctors are based on statements from multiple important managerial staff at Al Falah University, including the vice chancellor and principal, and on several documentary evidence seized during raids.

The agency's investigation is limited to the alleged accumulation of funds by the university and their use under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The National Investigation Agency (NIA), an anti-terror agency, is carrying out the probe into the Delhi blast.

The prosecution complaint accessed by NDTV mentions the statement of Fardeen Beg, an official in the IT department of Al Falah, who admitted knowledge of the medical college and hospital admitting "fake patients".

These fake patients, the agency claimed, were allegedly hired "exclusively for creating an illusion of patient occupancy during inspections" in coordination with Asha workers.

The statement also discloses that detailed records and payment details for fake patients were maintained by Kamran Alam, Public Relations Officer of Al Falah, and vetted and approved by Chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui. Moreover, it is also alleged that cash payments were released to fake patients against vouchers as part of routine practice.

The prosecution complaint also contains the statement of Bhupinder Kaur Anand, the vice-chancellor.

"She (Kaur) confirmed that doctors who were later reported to be involved in terror-related activities Dr Muzammil, a junior resident in general medicine since October 2021, Dr Shaheen, an associate professor in pharmacology since October 2021, and Dr Umar Nabi, an assistant professor in general medicine since May 2024, were appointed during her tenure," the agency said.

Kaur, in the statement, mentioned that Siddiqui was the last authority for approval of appointments.

"She also confirmed that no police verification or scrutiny was conducted in respect of those candidates," the agency has claimed.

The ED has also said that website updates for Al-Falah University and its medical college were carried out by a private vendor on instructions from senior officials, acting on directions originating from Chancellor Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui.

These updates allegedly involved removal or concealment of false claims related to UGC 12B recognition and regulatory non-compliances after a NAAC show-cause notice dated 12 November 2025.

Irregular hiring processes and shortcomings have also been highlighted.

The ED claims that multiple faculty members were hired "on paper" to forego National Medical Commission requirements and inspections and of other authorities. It is also alleged that "false designations" were also used in certain declarations to the NMC.

The "on paper" arrangement was a practice within the university in which faculty were listed as regular employees in order to fulfill regulatory compliance. Over 60 doctors in various departments and even VC Kaur were found to be on the "on-paper" list.

"Both (VC and Mohammed Razi, chief financial officer, Al Falah university) have confessed in their Section 50 statement with ED that the 'on paper' doctors are the ones who, as per records, are on the pay roll of the university/college, but in actual they neither attend college on a regular basis nor take classes or attend patients in the hospital. The 'on paper doctors' are employed only for the purpose of NMC (National Medical Commission) and other regulatory inspections," the agency alleged in the complaint.

The agency also claimed that by providing forged doctor employment records, Siddiqui and Al Falah obtained the Essentiality Certificate from the Haryana government, which were used for NMC permission for PG courses.

