Madhya Pradesh Minister's Fresh Warning For Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee

A mangalsutra is a traditional Hindu necklace for married women

Designer Sabyasachi has been served another warning by Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. In the latest lesson, the Minister has warned the designer against making the mistake of repeating his "obscene" mangalsutra advertisement.

The designer had pulled promotional material for its mangalsutra collection after the Minister's first warning threatened police action against him.

"Sabyasachi Mukherjee has withdrawn the objectionable advertisement after my post. If he repeats such a thing, then direct action will be taken, no warning will be given," the Minister was quoted saying by news agency ANI.

Mr Mishra further appealed to him and those like him to not hurt the sentiments of people.

"In the context of making heritage and culture a dynamic conversation, the Mangalsutra campaign aimed to talk about inclusivity and empowerment. The campaign was intended as a celebration and we are deeply saddened that it has instead offended a section of our society. So we at Sabyasachi have decided to withdraw the campaign," the company said in a statement on Sunday.

On Sunday, Mr Mishra had termed the campaign as "highly objectionable and hurtful".

"I have warned earlier as well. I am personally warning designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee and giving him a 24-hour ultimatum. If this objectionable and obscene advertisement is not withdrawn within 24 hours, then a case will be registered against him and legal action will be taken. The police force will be sent for the action," said Mr Mishra in a video message that he posted on Twitter.

The mangalsutra advertisement by Sabyasachi's brand featured intimate portraits of women and men. After the designer shared these pictures, it sparked controversy as a section of social media users deemed it "against Hindu culture" and "obscene".

Sabyasachi's is the latest made-in-India brand to blink in the face of online abuse and bullying by BJP leaders after consumer goods giant Dabur, clothing brand Fabindia, and jewellery brand Tanishq last year.