"IDBI Bank Handed To Us In Bad Shape": Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday hit back at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over the proposed sale of IDBI Bank, accusing successive Congress governments of using public sector banks to extend loans to politically connected businesses. She argued that the Narendra Modi government had revived the lender through recapitalisation and professional management.

The exchange came a day after Gandhi opposed the government's decision to sell IDBI Bank to Canadian company Fairfax and expressed support for the bank's employees.

The Congress leader questioned the rationale for selling a lender that had returned to profitability, while raising concerns over employee protections, reservations and the government's reduced stake following the transaction.

Responding to Gandhi's criticism in a post on X, Sitharaman said IDBI Bank had been handed over to the NDA government in poor condition after being forced to lend to large business groups with close links to Congress leaders.

"IDBI Bank was handed over to us in poor shape," Sitharaman said, naming Videocon, Winsome, ABG Shipyard and Kingfisher among the companies whose loans had turned into bad debts and caused substantial losses to the lender.

She said the NDA government had revived the bank through professional management, prudent lending practices and recapitalisation of more than Rs 25,000 crore.

Read | "Ghosts Everywhere": Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi's Tata Remark

"IDBI Bank is now poised for its next phase of growth," she said.

Sitharaman also accused the Congress of exerting political pressure on banks and financial institutions to extend loans without following prudent lending practices.

Gandhi, in a post on X on Thursday, said the Congress had established IDBI to support the country's industrial development, while the Modi government was now selling banks.

"During Congress's time, banks were being created. During Modi's time, they are being sold," he said.

He also shared a letter addressed to IDBI Bank employees, in which he said the lender's turnaround was the result of their efforts.

The Finance Minister's minister's latest face-off with the Leader of Opposition has come two days after she had hit back at Gandhi over his comments on the Tata Group issue. Sitharaman had on Wednesday accused Rahul Gandhi of politicising issues and casting baseless aspersions on Indian industry following his remark that the Tata Group was being "criminally destroyed".

"Being the Leader of the Opposition, I suggest you refrain from politicising every issue. Also, casually labelling commercial and legal matters as criminal is unacceptable," the Finance Minister said in a post on X.

Gandhi had alleged that Indian businesses were being treated as the "plaything" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. "Tata is being criminally destroyed, and no business leader dares say a word. How long will you stay silent? Until they own you?" the Congress leader had said.

He also claimed that the business leaders lack courage.

In her riposte, the Finance Minister said, "You have repeatedly decried the successes of Indian industry and our entrepreneurs. Now, are you trying to incite our business leaders to join you in spreading distrust and toxicity?"