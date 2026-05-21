Ice Axe Replica: Why PM Modi's Gift To Iceland PM Is Symbolically Important

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gifted a replica of the ice axe - used by Tenzing Norgay during the first successful ascent of Mount Everest in 1953 - to Prime Minister of Iceland Kristrun Frostadottir during his visit to the country as part of his multi-nation tour.

The replica pays tribute to the legendary tool carried by Tenzing Norgay alongside Sir Edmund Hillary, the first men to scale Mount Everest. Crafted in steel with a polished wooden shaft, the replica reflects the simplicity, resilience, and precision essential to high-altitude mountaineering.

Incidentally, on May 20 in 1965, Colonel Avtar Singh Cheema became the first Indian to have climbed to the summit of Mount Everest (8848.86 m). Since then, many Indians and mountaineers from across the world have made it to the top of the world.

For Iceland, a nation deeply connected to rugged landscapes, glaciers, and adventure exploration, the ice axe resonates as more than a historic mountaineering tool. It symbolises endurance, respect for nature, and the spirit of exploration that defines both Himalayan and Nordic traditions.

The significance of the gift is not lost on anyone, as it comes in the midst of the climbing season of 2026 at Mount Everest, the highest mountain peak in the world. Thousands of mountaineers are attempting to summit Mount Everest, the biggest challenge an individual can undertake under the harshest of conditions, passing through what is known as the Death Zone.

In mountaineering, the "death zone" refers to altitudes above 8,000 meters (26,247 feet) where atmospheric pressure is so low that the human body cannot take in enough oxygen to survive. At least five mountaineers have died on or attempting to reach Mount Everest during the 2026 spring climbing season, which is still on. These include Lakpa Dende Sherpa (52), Bijay Ghimire Bishwakarma (35), Phura Gyaljen Sherpa (21), Daniel Paul Peterson, a mountaineer from the United Kingdom who died during descent after summitting Mount Everest, and Pas Tenji Sherpa.

Sherpas are essential to scaling the Himalayan peaks as they do most of the dangerous logistical work that required throughout the climbing season to allow mountaineers to attempt moving towards the summit of the peak. The opening of the route to the top is done after Sherpas complete the rope-fixing exercise and ladder placements.

Rope-fixing, a major step in enabling access to the summit, was completed on May 13, marking the official beginning of the climbing season this year. This climbing season has faced hiccups this year, with delays in the Khumbu Icefall causing pressure on route opening and load-ferrying operations.

Sherpas transport oxygen cylinders, tents, ropes, fuel and food supplies across steep glaciers and unstable ice formations and cross the deadly Khumbu Icefall many times during the season.

Several mountaineers have already summited Mount Everest this season, and many more summits are expected.

Earlier this week, renowned Nepali mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa, 56, scaled Mount Everest (8848.86 m) for a record 32nd time on Sunday morning. Kami Rita Sherpa's Everest journey began in 1994, and from then until 2026, he has continued to inspire the world with his remarkable achievements and dedication to the mountains, the statement said.

A national climbing hero of Nepal, Kami Rita Sherpa, is also a global symbol of Everest itself. His strength, experience, and consistency continue to inspire the mountaineering community year after year.

The replica of the ice axe is a reminder of the effort, resilience and precision it takes to climb over 8,000 Himalayan peaks and for Iceland, a nation deeply connected to rugged landscapes, glaciers, and adventure exploration, the ice axe resonates as more than a historic mountaineering tool.