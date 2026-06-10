BJP Marks PM Modi's Record 12-Year Tenure With Pujas, Aartis Across Delhi

Temple bells rang across the national capital on Wednesday morning as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held special thanksgiving pujas and aartis to mark Narendra Modi becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister, surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru's uninterrupted tenure.

From Birla Mandir in central Delhi to Siddhivinayak Temple in Mayur Vihar and the Pinjrapole Gaushala in Kishanganj, BJP leaders and Union ministers participated in prayers, marking the milestone as a moment of national gratitude and reflection on 12 years of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) governance.

The celebrations coincided with Narendra Modi crossing Nehru's record of 4,399 days in office as an elected Prime Minister. Having first assumed office on May 26, 2014, PM Modi secured consecutive mandates in 2019 and 2024, making him the longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister in India's history.

In Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the Pinjrapole Gaushala, where she participated in religious rituals and offered fodder to cows. She said PM Modi's leadership had established “new benchmarks in development, good governance, public service and national pride” over the past 12 years.

“As a woman Chief Minister, I believe women's empowerment lies at the heart of many initiatives launched by the Prime Minister,” Gupta said, citing schemes such as Ujjwala Yojana, toilet construction under Swachh Bharat, Mudra loans and the Drone Didi programme. She also prayed for the Prime Minister's good health and long life.

Union Minister J.P. Nadda, who offered prayers at Birla Mandir, described the occasion as one that “will be written in golden letters” in India's political history. “From 2014 to 2026, he has served uninterruptedly as the Prime Minister of India,” Nadda said, crediting PM Modi with redefining governance and development.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the NDA government's record in infrastructure, welfare and administration. “The country has been put on a path of development. Whether it is infrastructure, welfare of the poor, women's empowerment, farmers or governance reforms, the NDA government has brought change in every aspect of society,” he said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also wrote to PM Modi congratulating him on the milestone.

The celebrations come as the BJP-led NDA completes 12 years in office and remains the dominant political force nationally, governing more than 20 states and Union Territories either directly or through alliances. Party leaders credit this expansion to a combination of welfare delivery, infrastructure development, organisational strength and Modi's personal popularity.

Among the government's frequently cited achievements are the expansion of highways, airports and railway infrastructure, the rise of India as the world's fastest-growing major economy, and the rollout of large-scale welfare programmes such as Ayushman Bharat, PM Awas Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana and Swachh Bharat.

Political observers note that despite pockets of anti-incumbency over issues such as unemployment, inflation and uneven post-pandemic recovery, PM Modi remains the BJP's central electoral asset. The party continues to rely heavily on his image as a decisive leader, alongside its development agenda, national security narrative and ideological appeal.

The milestone, however, also triggered sharp criticism from the opposition. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused the Prime Minister of celebrating a “self-proclaimed and dubiously invented” achievement and contrasted PM Modi's tenure with the nation-building period under Nehru.

Ramesh argued that the years between 1947 and 1952 witnessed foundational achievements, including the integration of princely states, adoption of the Constitution, abolition of zamindari and the conduct of India's first general elections. He alleged that democratic institutions had weakened under the present government and claimed that Modi was “a millstone around India's neck.”

Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi is expected to meet representatives from around 35 NDA constituent parties, including chief ministers from alliance-ruled states and Union Territories. Government achievements, future priorities and a political resolution marking both the 12-year milestone and PM Modi's record-breaking tenure are expected to dominate the discussions.

For the BJP, Wednesday's prayers were more than a symbolic exercise. They marked a political moment that the party sees as validation of a decade-long transformation in Indian politics—one centred around a leader who has become the defining face of the country's governing coalition.