"I Am Not Afraid": Sukhbir Badal's First Statement After Attack In Maharashtra's Nanded

His right hand in a cast, a smiling Sukhbir Singh Badal, who was attacked a day before, descended the stairs of a hospital in Maharashtra and met the waiting reporters, declaring he is "feeling perfect" and "is not afraid".

"I am feeling perfect. See a lot of forces do not want peace in Punjab and in this country. They feel Shiromani Akali Dal is a hindrance to their mission," the 64-year-old Akali Dal chief, flanked by his wife and a whole lot of security personnel, told the waiting reporters on Friday.

On Thursday, Badal, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab, was attacked during a visit to a gurudwara in Nanded. He suffered a hand injury in the attack by a person wearing the attire of a Nihang Sikh, a Sikh martial sect.

"Na main darta hai, na main darya hain (Neither am I afraid, nor have I been scared)," Badal underlined, adding, "everything is in God's hand. I thank Guru Gobind Singh ji Maharaj."

Badal was injured in a 'kirpan' attack at Gurdwara Mata Sahib Devan Ji Mugat on the outskirts of Nanded city. This is not the first time that the Akali Chief has been attacked. Two years ago an attempt to assassinate him was made while he was serving his penance at the entrance of the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

"These forces which have been prevalent before made an attempt on my life a year ago as well. They tried again. Their mission is to take control of the situation in Punjab and disturb peace, which as president of Akali Dal I will never allow it. Neither my father allowed it. Both times they attacked me in the holiest of places," he said.

Visuals showed Badal walking inside a hospital building with a cloth wrapped around his right hand.

He was rushed to the Yashosai Hospital, where doctors operated on him, said officials.

"The surgery lasted for an hour and a half. There was a tendon injury, and he had a sharp penetrating wound. His tendon was repaired. The plastic surgeon also repaired his ulnar artery nerve. He is out of danger," said a doctor from the hospital.