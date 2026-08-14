Pune Lawyer Turned Nihang Sikh: Man Who Attacked Sukhbir Singh Badal

He concealed a kirpan, a small knife, in a large handkerchief and approached Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, who was exiting Gurudwara Mata Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra. As Badal was walking through the foot-washing area, the man, pretending to be a devotee, launched an attack on him, aiming for his chest. Former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab, Badal, took the blow on his forearm and suffered injuries to his hand. He, the attacker, is Jaspal Singh Teja Singh Aidal, a lawyer from Pune.

Singh has been associated with Gurudwara Mata Sahib Devan Ji Mugat since he moved to Nanded in 2024. The 62-year-old Nihang Sikh has been serving as a sevadar (volunteer) for nearly two years now.

A native of Pune, Singh has spent much of his life in the Camp area. He holds degrees in commerce and law and previously practised as a lawyer. Over the years, Singh has tried several occupations, including running a small newspaper and operating a snacks centre in Camp for around three years.

Singh moved to Nanded in 2024 for religious service and became associated with Gurudwara Mata Sahib.

According to the police sources, Singh lived alone in Nanded while his family remained in Pune. His wife works as a teacher at an English-medium school in Camp, while their daughter lives with her family in Pune's Lullanagar.

Singh had very limited contact with his family after moving to Nanded, sources said.

After the attempted attack on Badal, Singh was heard saying, "I surrender, I surrender."

He told the police that he attacked Badal since he held him responsible for the drug menace in the state, sources said. The police, however, have not released a statement and are questioning the accused to identify the motive. So far, Singh has not been found to have any links to criminal gangs or any criminal record.

The police are reconstructing the immediate circumstances of the attack. Further investigation into the case is underway.

