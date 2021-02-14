'I Am An Extremist About Protecting India, Assamese Culture': Himanta Biswa Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma said he is trying to protect the Assamese culture (File)

Labelling All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal as the "enemy of Assam", state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday asserted that he is an extremist when it comes to protecting Indian and Assamese culture.

Accusing Mr Ajmal of trying to do something "alien to Assamese culture", Mr Sarma, the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor, said he will talk about politics of identity till the Lok Sabha MP and opposition leader is in the political scene.

"I am an extremist in protecting Indian and Assamese culture in this land. If anybody has given me this title, kindly convey my regards and thanks to them," Mr Sarma told reporters when asked about the opposition branding him as the extreme of polarisation politics.

Asked if he and Mr Ajmal are equal in their politics of polarisation, the Assam finance minister claimed that while the AIUDF chief is doing something "alien to Assam's culture", he is trying to protect the Assamese culture.

"I am trying to protect Indian nationalism. There have to be two extremes. So, if there is a north pole, there will be a south pole. If Badruddin Ajmal disappears, then we will also disappear. Then we will talk about development and something else.

"But as long as Badruddin Ajmal is there, we will talk about development and politics of identity. And if that made me an extremist, I am happy about that," he said.

"Probably this is the most dangerous phase of Assam politics. He (Badruddin Ajmal) is bringing money from fundamentalist organisations. In the name of social service, he is creating a network which is not conducive for Assamese culture," Mr Sarma added.

