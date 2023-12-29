'Traitors Of People Should...': Meghalaya MLA Receives Death Threat

Gavin Mylliemngap received a death threat from outlawed armed group HNLC (File)

Outlawed armed group Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) has issued a death threat to Gavin Mylliemngap, a legislator of the ruling National People's Party in Meghalaya after the government decided to shut down the state-run cement manufacturing company in East Khasi Hills district's Sohra.

The outfit is currently engaged in tri-partite talks with the central and state governments to discuss laying down arms and joining the mainstream.

The government had recently requested all employees of the firm to consider taking the golden handshake or voluntary retirement scheme, as investments over the past 15 years had not yielded results.

HNLC general secretary Sainkupar Nongtraw said on Friday, "If the government proceeds with the shutdown of MCCL, it will be appropriate for Gavin to assume responsibility. Just as you and your government dare to bury MCCL alive, we will hold you accountable through our own actions. Traitors of the people should be punished with death."

He further added, "The threat by the Meghalaya government to permanently shut down MCCL is simply a political maneuver. This ill motive of the government aims to leave the people of Sohra unemployed and subject them to the agenda of vested interests."

The HNLC also accused the state government of promoting the development of cement factories owned by non-tribals from other states.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)