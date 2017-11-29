Day After PM Modi's Ride, Hyderabad Metro Opens : 10 Facts

The price of metro tickets will range between Rs 10 and Rs 60.

New Delhi: The Hyderabad metro rail opened to the public today a day after it was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who took the inaugural ride with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. In the first phase, the metro will cover a 30-km stretch covering 24 stations between Miyapur and Nagole. The Hyderabad Metro line - said to be the largest public-private partnership project in the world - will eventually be a 72-km elevated stretch and is expected to be completed by next year.