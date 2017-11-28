Hyderabad Metro: All You Need To Know About Metro Fare, Time Table, Schedule, Route

Hyderabad metro fare:
The price of tickets will range between Rs 10 and Rs 60.
The minimum fare for a distance of up to 2 km has been fixed at Rs 10 and the maximum fare is set at Rs 60 for a distance of 26 km.
Hyderabad metro timing:
Initially, the metro would run from 6 am to 10 pm. It would be rescheduled -- 5.30 am to 11 pm -- depending on traffic and demand.
Hyderabad metro schedule:
The metro train will run on all days. The operation will begin with three coaches per train and the number of coaches would be increased to six depending on the traffic
Hyderabad metro route:
In the first phase, the trains will run from Miyapur in north Hyderabad to Ameerpet - a connecting station - on corridor one, and from Ameerpet to Nagole in the eastern side of the city.
Inagurated stations in Corridor 1 from Miyapur to Ameerpet are as follows:
Miyapur
JNTU
KBHP
Kukatpally
Balanagar
Mousapet
Bharat Nagar
Erragadda
ESI
SR Nagar
Ameerpet
Inaugurated stations in second corridor from Ameerpet to Nagole are as follows:
Ameerpet
Begumpet
Prakash Nagar
Rasoolpura
Paradise
Parade Ground
Secunderabad East
Mettuguda
Tarnaka
Habsiguda
NGRI
Stadium
Uppal
Nagole
Corridor 1 has been planned from Miyapur to LB Nagar and will have 27 stations in future.
Corridor 2 has been planned from Jubilee Bus Station to Falaknuma and will have 15 stations.
Corridor 3 has been planned from Nagole to Raidurg and will have 24 stations in future.