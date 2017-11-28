Hyderabad Metro: All You Need To Know About Metro Fare, Time Table, Schedule, Route

Hyderabad metro train was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. He was joined by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on its inaugural journey, covering four stations from Miyapur to Kukatpally. The ambitious Hyderabad metro rail is touted as the largest Public Private Partnership (PPP) project in the country. The metro, that will cover a total distance of around 72 km across three corridors, will begin its commercial operations from tomorrow. Here's all you need to know about its fare, time table, schedule and route:

The price of tickets will range between Rs 10 and Rs 60.



The minimum fare for a distance of up to 2 km has been fixed at Rs 10 and the maximum fare is set at Rs 60 for a distance of 26 km.



Initially, the metro would run from 6 am to 10 pm. It would be rescheduled -- 5.30 am to 11 pm -- depending on traffic and demand.



Hyderabad metro schedule:



The metro train will run on all days. The operation will begin with three coaches per train and the number of coaches would be increased to six depending on the traffic



Hyderabad metro route:



In the first phase, the trains will run from Miyapur in north Hyderabad to Ameerpet - a connecting station - on corridor one, and from Ameerpet to Nagole in the eastern side of the city.



Inagurated stations in Corridor 1 from Miyapur to Ameerpet are as follows:



Miyapur

JNTU

KBHP

Kukatpally

Balanagar

Mousapet

Bharat Nagar

Erragadda

ESI

SR Nagar

Ameerpet



Inaugurated stations in second corridor from Ameerpet to Nagole are as follows:



Ameerpet

Begumpet

Prakash Nagar

Rasoolpura

Paradise

Parade Ground

Secunderabad East

Mettuguda

Tarnaka

Habsiguda

NGRI

Stadium

Uppal

Nagole

Corridor 1 has been planned from Miyapur to LB Nagar and will have 27 stations in future.



Corridor 2 has been planned from Jubilee Bus Station to Falaknuma and will have 15 stations.



Corridor 3 has been planned from Nagole to Raidurg and will have 24 stations in future.



