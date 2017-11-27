Hyderabad To Get Metro Rail: 10 Facts

Hyderabad metro rail will begin commercial operations from November 29.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the much-awaited Hyderabad Metro Rail tomorrow at Miyapur station. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the Prime Minister will travel by the metro from Miyapur to Kukatpally, and back. The prime minister will also attend the 'Global Entrepreneurship Summit' at Hyderabad International Convention Centre after the inauguration ceremony. The ambitious Hyderabad Metro Rail, which is touted as the largest Public Private Partnership (PPP) project in the country, will begin its commercial operations from November 29.
The Hyderabad Metro Rail project has been taken up at a cost of Rs 15,000 crore. The construction under the project is going on in three phases.
The 30-km-long first phase of the metro rail project between Miyapur and Nagole, having 24 stations, would be launched by the Prime Minister tomorrow.
The Hyderabad Metro Rail Network will cover a total distance of around 72 Km across three corridors. Corridor 1 will be from Miyapur to LB Nagar, Corridor 2 will be from JBS to Falaknuma and Corridor 3 would be from Nagole to Shilparamam.
Initially, the trains would run from 6 am to 10 pm the timings would be rescheduled to 5.30 am to 11 pm, depending on the traffic and demand.
The operation will begin with three coaches per train and the number of coaches would be increased to six depending on the traffic. Each coach can accommodate 330 people.
The minimum fare for a distance of up to 2 km has been fixed at Rs 10 and the maximum fare is set at Rs 60 for a distance of 26 km.
A feeder service mechanism would also be started by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC).
The metro rail users will be able to use smart cards and that would be used for other means of transport later.
Apart from this, a mobile app named 'T Savari' would also be launched for the passengers. A plan to build sky-walks connecting the stations directly to commercial complexes, stadiums and offices is also in order.
Safety measures like deployment of security personnel and placement of CCTV cameras at stations and inside the trains have been taken up by the Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd (HMRL) and the L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad).