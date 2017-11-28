PM Modi To Open Hyderabad Metro Today: 10 Updates

The Hyderabad metro rail will be open to the public from November 29.

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the much-awaited metro rail in Hyderabad today, taking the inaugural ride along with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The inaugural journey will be across four stations, where tight security has been put in place. The metro will be open to the public from Wednesday - smart cards have been on sale though the weekend. In its first phase, the metro will cover a 30-km stretch and is expected to carry 17 lakh passengers each day. After the inauguration, PM Modi will leave for the high profile Global Entrepreneurship Summit, which will be attended, among others, by Ivanka Trump, the daughter of US President Donald Trump.