PM Modi To Open Hyderabad Metro Today: 10 Updates

The Hyderabad metro rail will be open to the public from November 29.
Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the much-awaited metro rail in Hyderabad today, taking the inaugural ride along with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The inaugural journey will be across four stations, where tight security has been put in place. The metro will be open to the public from Wednesday - smart cards have been on sale though the weekend. In its first phase, the metro will cover a 30-km stretch and is expected to carry 17 lakh passengers each day. After the inauguration, PM Modi will leave for the high profile Global Entrepreneurship Summit, which will be attended, among others, by Ivanka Trump, the daughter of US President Donald Trump.
Here are the 10 facts in this big story:
The Hyderabad Metro project has been divided into three corridors -- all passing through areas with high population density. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the project, which covers 24 stations.
The trains will run from Miyapur in north Hyderabad to Ameerpet - a connecting station - on corridor one, and from there to Nagole in the eastern side of the city, which is part of Corridor 2.
Initially, the metro would run from 6 am to 10 pm. It would be rescheduled -- 5.30 am to 11 pm -- depending on traffic and demand, Telangana's Technology Minister K T Rama Rao has said.
The price of tickets will range between Rs 10 and Rs 60.
The operations will start with three coaches -- each of which can accommodate 330 people -- per train. The number of coaches would be increased to six depending on traffic.
The elevated metro will have stations located at a distance of approximately one kilometer.
The metro will eventually include feeder bus services, parking facility at strategic locations and have connectivity with other modes of transport.
There are also plans to build sky-walks connecting the stations directly to commercial complexes, stadiums and offices.
The project, which started in July 2012, was scheduled to be completed by June this year, but issues like land acquisition led to delays.
The Hyderabad Metro line will eventually be a 72-km elevated stretch, which will be completed by next year. It is the largest such public-private partnership project, the state government has said.