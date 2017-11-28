Timeline Of The Hyderabad Metro Rail, World's Largest Public-Private Partnership Project

Here is the timeline of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project:

Construction of the Hyderabad Metro Rail

A station of the L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail

The L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Hyderabad Metro Rail project today, which is touted as the world's largest public-private partnership (PPP) in the sector.Commercial operations of the Hyderabad Metro project will begin on November 29, Hyderabad Metro Rail officials said. The project has overcome many hurdles such as default by the first concessionaire Maytas Infra-led consortium and subsequent developments, crucial land acquisition by the state government and logjam for sometime over route alignment, among others.Formation of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited.Concession Agreement signed between Andhra Pradesh Government (undivided) and Maytas Metro Ltd (MML).Termination of Concession Agreement with Maytas Metro Ltd and invoking of Bank Guarantee for Rs 60 crore (plus Rs 11 crore).Financial Bids (RFP) opened for the second time.Concession Agreement signed with LTMRHL (L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited).Allotment of 104 acres of land at Uppal.Financial Closure, submission for Escrow, Substitution Agreement, Common Loan Agreement.Handing over of Miyapur Depot land (104 acres) to L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited.Commencement of ground works by the concessionaire.Appointment of Keolis as O&M contractor by L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited.Formal inauguration of Metro Rail works by the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh (undivided).Final approval of Viability Gap Funding of Rs 1,458 crore by the Centre.Notification of the alignment of three corridors of Hyderabad Metro Rail project under Central Metro Acts by the Centre.Approval of Signalling and Telecom system of Hyderabad Metro Rail project by Railway Board.Commissioner of metro rail safety (CMRS) authorisation for opening of 8.05 km long elevated section between Nagole - Mettuguda, Stage-1; Corridor-III of Hyderabad Metro Rail project for public carriage of passengers.CMRS authorisation for Stage 2 - Miyapur to SR Nagar section, opening for public carriage of passengers.Revised time lines for COD on or before November 30, 2018.CMRS authorisation from Mettuguda to Ameerpet stretch for opening for public carriage of passengers.Hyderabad Metro Rail inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.