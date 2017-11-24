PM Modi To Inaugurate Hyderabad Metro Rail Project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Hyderabad Metro Rail project on November 28, according to the Telangana government.Telangana Chief Secretary S P Singh held a meeting with senior officials on the arrangements for the prime minister's visit to Hyderabad on November 28, an official release issued last night said.The prime minister would inaugurate the Hyderabad Metro Rail Project on November 28 afternoon and proceed to the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES), it said.US President Donald Trump's daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump would also attend the summit.Mr Singh instructed that a fool-proof plan should be prepared to transport delegates from HICC to the Falaknuma Palace where the Prime Minister would host a reception, it added.