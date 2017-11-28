PM Modi Launches Hyderabad Metro, Takes First Ride: 10 Points

PM Narendra Modi launched Hyderabad Metro, took first ride on it
Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the metro rail that Hyderabad has been waiting months for, joining Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on its inaugural journey, covering four stations, where there is tight security. The metro will be opened to the public on Wednesday. This evening the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Global Entrepreneurship Summit along with US President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka, who he also hosts for dinner tonight.
Here is your 10-point cheatsheet to this story:
Smart cards for the metro have been on sale though the weekend; these can also be used for other transport in the city. The metro will cover a 30-km stretch in its first phase and is expected to carry 17 lakh passengers each day.
The trains will run from Miyapur in north Hyderabad to Ameerpet - a connecting station - on corridor one, and from there to Nagole in the eastern side of the city, which is part of Corridor 2.
Initially, the metro will run from 6 am to 10 pm. It would be rescheduled -- 5.30 am to 11 pm -- depending on traffic and demand, Telangana's Technology Minister KT Rama Rao has said. The price of tickets will range between Rs 10 and Rs 60.