PM Modi Launches Hyderabad Metro, Takes First Ride: 10 Points

PM Narendra Modi launched Hyderabad Metro, took first ride on it

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the metro rail that Hyderabad has been waiting months for, joining Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on its inaugural journey, covering four stations, where there is tight security. The metro will be opened to the public on Wednesday. This evening the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Global Entrepreneurship Summit along with US President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka, who he also hosts for dinner tonight.