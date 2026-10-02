Hyderabad Man Vandalises Temple, Attacks Priest, Strikes Idol With Sticks

A man attacked a priest and struck the idol of the goddess with sticks at a temple in Hyderabad on Friday.

The incident occurred at the Santoshi Mata Temple beside the Dilsukhnagar Bus Depot in Hyderabad and was captured on CCTV. Those present at the temple intervened after noticing the alleged attack, caught the man and handed him over to the police after thrashing him.

The accused was detained for further investigation. Police have registered a case and initiated an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police are also conducting a medical examination and mental health check-up of the accused. The motive behind the alleged attack was not immediately clear.

The incident triggered sharp reactions from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Telangana, who questioned the state government's handling of temple security.

Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao also criticised the government, alleging that its approach to religious issues had contributed to an atmosphere in which such incidents could occur. He held the state government responsible for ensuring the safety of religious institutions and called for accountability.

Goshamehal MLA T Raja Singh called for an impartial investigation and demanded strict legal action be taken if the accused is found guilty. He also questioned Chief Minister Revanth Reddy over the protection provided to Hindu temples and devotees in the state.

