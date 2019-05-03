Hyderabad Man Rescued From Saudi Arabia, Thanks Sushma Swaraj

The man's wife contacted Sushma Swaraj through a letter with an appeal to rescue him

A Hyderabad resident thanked External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj and Indian Embassy officials for rescuing and sending him back to India from Saudi Arabia on Friday.

"Indian Embassy officials rescued me and issued a ticket to me and sent me back to India and I reached Hyderabad on April 29. I would like to thank Mrs Sushma Swaraj and Indian Embassy," Hafez Mohammed Bahauddin, said speaking to ANI.

He said that he had been working as a Quran teacher in a Madrassa in Hyderabad when he met an agent who offered him a job in a mosque in Al Bahah city in Saudi Arabia.

"I accepted his offer and I paid him Rs 95,000. He sent me to Al-Bahah city in Saudi on March 21. After landing I was taken to a remote place and was made to work as a cleaner. My employers used to take work starting from morning to night in their office. I was sick after working for a few days but my employer refused to take me to a hospital," he said narrating his ordeals.

Hafez told his wife about the treatment being meted out to him in Saudi Arabia. His wife then contacted Sushma Swaraj through a letter with an appeal to rescue him.

"I informed my wife about the incidents which were happening with me. She complained about the matter to Sushma Swaraj through a letter and appealed to the Indian Embassy to rescue me as I was sick and struggling there," he said.

He has now been reunited with his family.

