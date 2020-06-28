Hyderabad Lockdown Recommended By Medical Experts, Decision In 3-4 Days

Telangana has reported over 13,000 coronavirus cases.

Hyderabad should be placed under lockdown once again to slow the spread of coronavirus, a team of medical experts has recommended and a decision will be taken in three to four days, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said on Sunday.

"Medical and health departments made proposals that the re-imposition of lockdown in Hyderabad is good. But re-imposition of lockdown will be a very major decision. Government machinery and people should be made ready for this," an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office quoted Mr Rao as saying.

"Let us examine the situation keenly for two to three days. If need be, cabinet will be convened to discuss proposals for the lockdown, alternatives and other related issues and a decision will be taken," he added.

The announcement comes after a high-level review meeting on Sunday on containment of COVID-19 and treatment available for the patients, strategy to be implemented in future and other related issues. Medical and Health Minister Etela Rajender, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao, and doctors attended the meeting.

"Compared to the national average, the death rate in Telangana state is less. There is no need for fear. Necessary treatment is given to positive patients. We have kept thousands of beds ready in both government and private hospitals and colleges. Patients who are in critical conditions are treated in hospitals. Asymptomatic patients are given treatment at their homes," Health Minister Rajender told news agency ANI.

Several medical and health officials and medical experts are asking for another 15-day lockdown under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, the minister said.

There are 13,436 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Telangana including and 243 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.