Hundreds Of Tourists Stuck In Himachal's Bir Billing Landslide Rescued

The tourists in nearly 60 vehicles had been stuck after a landslide near the Point Five area Friday evening, an official said.

All India | | Updated: January 26, 2019 15:17 IST
All tourists were rescued safely after one-and-a-half hour operation, an official said


Shimla: 

Hundred of tourists stuck in a landslide in Bir Billing in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district have been rescued, a district official said Saturday.

The tourists in nearly 60 vehicles had been stuck after a landslide near the Point Five area Friday evening, he said.

A rescue team was sent at the spot soon after information about them being stuck there was received, he said adding that all tourists were rescued safely after one-and-a-half hour operation.

Baijnath Sub-divisional Magistrate Rameshwar Dass said, "The rescue team led by Special Area Development Authority supervisor Ranvijay cleared the blocked road in one-and-a-half-hour."

DSP Baijnath has been asked to deploy police personnel on Billing road, he added.

