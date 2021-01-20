Hunar Haat In Lucknow: When, Where, How Can Get Handmade Items

Hunar Haat will be held in Lucknow from January 22 to February 4

Hunar Haat, the flagship programme of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, to create employment opportunities for artisans across the country, will be held in Lucknow from January 22 to February 4. The prime focus of the Hunar Haat is ''vocal for local", Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India. PM Modi has repeatedly urged the country to embrace the "vocal for local" pledge and use its vast natural resources to "Make in India and Make For the World". Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the Lucknow edition of the ''Hunar Haat'' on January 23, the ministry said in statement.

"Taking forward its spectacular journey to provide market and opportunities to indigenous products of artisans and craftsmen, the Ministry of Minority Affairs is organising the 24th Hunar Haat at Avadh Shilpgram, Lucknow, from January 22 to February 4 with the theme of ''vocal for local''," the statement said. Artisans and craftsmen from 31 states and union territories will participate in the Hunar Haat.

The Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, Khadi and Village Industries Commission Chairman V K Saxena, among others, will be present at the Hunar Haat.

Lucknow Hunar Haat: 5 things to know

About 500 artisans, craftsmen and culinary experts will be at the Hunar Haat to display and sell their handmade products Products made of bamboo, wood, brass and cane; iron toys; herbal products; and products with indigenous prints like ajrakh, batik, bagh and bandhej, will be available at the Hunar Haat Traditional delicacies from different parts of the country will be sold at the Hunar Haat Renowned artistes like Kailash Kher, Vinod Rathore, Shibani Kashyap, Bhupendra Bhuppi, among others, will perform Hunar Haat products will be also be available at hunarhaat.org

Since the Hunar Haats started, lakhs of artisans and craftsmen have had the opportunity of selling their handmade products on a large scale, according to the minority affairs ministry. In the coming days, Hunar Haat will be held at Mysore, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Indore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Ranchi, Kota, Kochi, Puducherry and other places.